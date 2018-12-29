16-year-old boy stabbed in 'large scale' fight near pub

The incident happened near the White House Bar in Holytown at around 12.35am on Saturday.

A teenager has been stabbed in a 'large scale' fight near a pub in North Lanarkshire.

Police are hunting the group responsible for the incident which happened near the White House Bar on Main Street, Holytown at around 12.35am.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to Wishaw General hospital for treatment for a head injury and stab wounds to his torso.

He has since been released.

Detective constable Colin Pendrich said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning who either witnessed the disturbance, or has any information regarding people involved, to please get in touch.

"I would also urge anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone footage to pass this on to our enquiry team."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

