Man left with facial injury after assault on street
The 35-year-old was taken to hospital following the disturbance in East Kilbride on Saturday.
A man has suffered a facial injury following a disturbance in South Lanarkshire.
Police were called after the 35-year-old was assaulted at Murray Square in East Kilbride at around 3.45pm on Saturday.
He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital for treatment.
A police spokesperson said: "Around 3.45pm police were called to a disturbance at Murray Square in East Kilbride.
"On arrival officers found a 35-year-old man with a facial injury.
"He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital where he was treated and released a short time later.
"An investigation is ongoing but officers are following a positive line of enquiry."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.