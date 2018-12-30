Man left with facial injury after assault on street

The 35-year-old was taken to hospital following the disturbance in East Kilbride on Saturday.

Disturbance: Murray Square. Google 2018

A man has suffered a facial injury following a disturbance in South Lanarkshire.

Police were called after the 35-year-old was assaulted at Murray Square in East Kilbride at around 3.45pm on Saturday.

He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital for treatment.

A police spokesperson said: "Around 3.45pm police were called to a disturbance at Murray Square in East Kilbride.

"On arrival officers found a 35-year-old man with a facial injury.

"He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital where he was treated and released a short time later.

"An investigation is ongoing but officers are following a positive line of enquiry."

