Robber threatens shop worker with 'gun' during raid

Raid: Holehouse Road. Google 2018

A robber has threatened a shop worker with what appeared to be a gun during a raid in Kilmarnock.

The thief targeted a store on Holehouse Road at around 9.40am on Saturday morning.

He demanded cash after threatening him with what appeared to be firearm.

He then left the shop with a small amount of cash, leaving the shop assistant uninjured but extremely distressed.

No weapon was discharged.

The suspect was last seen heading towards Grassyards Road and is described as white, aged 45-50 years, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in, slim build and had ginger/blond stubble on his face.

He was wearing a green parker style jacket and black skinny trousers.

Detective Constable Steven Grey at Kilmarnock CID said: "This was a very traumatic ordeal for the shop assistant and something he should not have to experience during his working day.

"It is vital that we catch the man responsible for this robbery as he could very well do this again, therefore I urge anyone who recognises his description, or anyone who has any information at all regarding the incident, to contact police immediately.

"We know that there were a number of joggers and people walking their dogs in the area at the time the robbery took place so I especially would like to speak to them as they may be able to provide vital information."

