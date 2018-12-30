Man stabbed by group of men in 'unprovoked' street attack

Police are hunting the men who were fighting in the street in Blantyre on Saturday.

Fight: Six to eight men were involved. Google 2018

Police are hunting a group of up to eight men after a man was stabbed in an "unprovoked" attack in South Lanarkshire.

The 35-year-old victim was said to have "nothing to do" with the large group of men who were fighting in the street on Wolcott Drive, Blantyre at around 7pm on Saturday.

The injured man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride for treatment.

Officers called to the street fight said it involved six to eight men.

Detective Constable Andrew Fearnside said: "This would appear to be a totally unprovoked attack on a man who had nothing to do with the group of men who were fighting in the street.

"Officers are currently carrying out local inquiries and viewing CCTV footage to try and gain more information."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.