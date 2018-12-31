Pedestrian killed after being hit by Land Rover named 

Fraser Ross suffered fatal injuries after the collision in Bridge of Allan.

Cornton Road: Mr Ross died at the scene (file pic). Google 2018

A man who died after being hit by a car in a town near Stirling has been named by police.

Fraser Ross, from Alloa, was killed shortly after 11pm on Thursday, December 27 in Bridge of Allan.

The 29-year-old was walking on Cornton Road when he was hit by a Land Rover Defender.

He sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: "Our deepest sympathies remain with Fraser's family and our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"I would reiterate our appeal for motorists or other members of the public with information that can assist this investigation to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police in Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 4280 of December 27.

