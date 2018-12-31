Man treated for neck injury following street attack

The 34-year-old was assaulted outside a Martin McColl's shop in Priesthill, Glasgow.

Househillwood Road: Man attacked outside shop (file pic). 2018 Google

A man was treated for a neck injury after being attacked outside a shop in Glasgow.

The 34-year-old was assaulted by another man around 7.55pm on Sunday near the Martin McColl's shop on Househillwood Road, in the city's Priesthill area.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for a laceration to his neck before being released.

The suspect was last seen heading north towards Lunderston Drive and is described as white, in his 30s, 5ft 10 and of medium build.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a black padded jacket, grey jogging bottoms and a green baseball cap and carrying a plastic carrier bag.

Detective Constable Mark Hendry said: "We know that both the victim and the suspect had been within the shop just before the assault took place and we are currently making local enquiries and viewing CCTV in attempt to gather further information.

"Anyone who has any information as to the identity of the suspect or has any other information that could assist us in tracing him is asked to contact police at Helen Street CID via 101."

