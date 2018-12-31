Boy, 13, in hospital after assault by two armed men 

Police have appealed for information after the teenager was attacked in Toryglen.

Assault: The attack took place Kerrylamont Avenue.

A 13-year-old boy is in hospital after being attacked by two armed men in a "callous and violent attack".

Police Scotland have appealed for information after the teenager was assaulted in Toryglen on Sunday.

The teenager was walking in a lane between Kerrylamont Avenue and Ardmory Place at about 7pm when he was assaulted by the pair, both of whom had their faces covered.

He was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick children in Glasgow afterwards, with staff there describing his condition as "stable".

Police Scotland's Detective Constable Kenny Noble said: "This was a callous and violent attack on a 13-year-old boy.

"We are currently checking CCTV and making door to door enquiries however we are appealing for anyone who was in the area last night, or has any information about this incident to come forward."

He added: "Our officers will be doing all they can to trace those responsible."

The first attacker is described as being 5ft 10in tall, wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a blue long sleeved top, while the second was 5ft 4in, slim, and wearing a dark grey tracksuit.

