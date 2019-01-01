Man reported missing after car found near forest track

Thomas Saunders has not been seen since mid-December.

Thomas Saunders: Police concerned for missing man.

A man has been reported as missing after his car was found near a forest track.

Thomas Saunders, 58, was last seen in Asda on Sandpiper Drive in Leith, Edinburgh, on Friday December 14.

His blue Volkswagen Golf was later discovered in woodland near Arrochar, Argyle and Bute, and police are now appealing to the public in a bid to find the missing man.

Mr Saunders, who lives in Edinburgh, was described as white, of medium build, with green eyes and short white/grey hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Sergeant Alan Heron, from Helensburgh Police Station, said: "Our officers have been trying to trace Thomas, the owner of a car left abandoned near to a forestry track, and as time goes on we are growing increasingly concerned for him.

"So far we have traced some of his extended relatives, who also want to make sure he is safe and well. We are appealing for anyone who knows of Thomas to also get in touch with us.

"We are also still asking those in the Arrochar area to think back, do you remember seeing his car in this area? How long ago was this? We do now believe that he was the driver of his car before it was parked up.

"I would also like to reiterate, Thomas please get in touch with police - we just want to make sure you are safe and well."

Anyone with information should contact police via 101.