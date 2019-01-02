Public urged not to approach missing man as hunt continues

Police are looking to trace Andreas Zakarious Garifalou who was last seen in November.

The public has been warned not to approach a missing man as police continue their search to find him.

Officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Andreas Zakarious Garifalou, 36, who was last seen on November 23.

It is believed that he has links to the Townhead area of Coatbridge and is also known to frequent Airdrie and a number of gyms in Lanarkshire.

Mr Garifalouis described as white Scottish male, 5ft 11in, brown hair, brown eyes and of medium build. He also has a tattoo on his left arm with his name Andreas in capital letters.

Officers have urged members of the public not to approach him and are asking anyone with information to step forward.

Constable Hardeep Singh Dulai, of Coatbridge Police Office, said: "We are currently looking to trace Andreas Zakarious Garifalou.

"We are appealing for anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts to come forward and contact us.

"We would also emphasise that if seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101."

