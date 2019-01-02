Person dies after being struck by train at station

The incident happened at Mount Florida station in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

Mount Florida: Rail passengers facing delays. Geograph by Peter Whatley / Cropped

A person has died after being hit by a train in Glasgow.

The incident happened at Mount Florida station shortly before 11.30am on Wednesday.

British Transport Police and the ambulance service were called but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rail passengers faced delays and cancellations following the incident and the route between Queens Park and Cathcart station has been closed.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Mount Florida station, Glasgow at 11.29am this morning after reports of a person being struck by a train.

"Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended and a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are working to identify the person and inform their family.

"This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the procurator fiscal."

A ScotRail spokesperson tweeted: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Queens Park and Cathcart which means the line is closed.

"We're working closely with @BTP. More info ASAP."

