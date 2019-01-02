Paraglider flown to hospital after crashing into hill

The 28-year-old came down in the Ochil Hills near Stirling.

Ochil Hills: Crash sparked major rescue operation (file pic). © STV

A paraglider has been injured after crashing in the Ochil Hills.

Emergency services were called to Dumyat Hill, near Blairlogie in Stirlingshire, around 3.20pm on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses reported as many as ten police vehicles were in attendance, with helicopter support flying overhead.

The paraglider, a 28-year-old man, was safely rescued and has been flown to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow to receive treatment for his injuries.

His condition is at present unknown.