Cayden's on a mission to create more little lifesavers

The six-year-old who saved mum's life wants first aid to be taught in primary schools.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5985622717001-boy-who-saved-mum-s-life-calls-for-first-aid-in-schools.jpg" />

By Haley Bouma

A young boy who helped save his mother's life after she collapsed wants first aid to be taught in all primary schools.

Lyndsey Baxter, who suffers from chronic heart failure, says she owes her "hero" son her life following his actions two-and-a-half years ago.

In April 2016, when her son Cayden Mcauley was just six, she fell unconscious while walking to the shops with him.

Having learned some basic first aid from the nurses at the hospital where his mother is a regular inpatient, Cayden managed to sit her up against a wall, used his own jacket to keep her warm and, unable to unlock his mother's phone, sought the help of a passing taxi driver to call an ambulance.

Petition: Calls for basic first aid to be taught at all primary schools.

The Glasgow boy, now aged eight, is backing St Andrew's First Aid's public petition, which calls for basic first aid to be taught at all primary schools.

Ms Baxter said: "I think it's good for him to know and as well as other adults, not just kids.

"Because you never know when you're going to come across something and potentially have to save someone's life."

Cayden added: "I think everyone should learn it. Something could happen to you mum or dad or anyone.

"So if you save someone you feel pretty happy."

'I think everyone should learn it. Something could happen to you mum or dad or anyone.' Cayden Mcauley

According to St Andrews First Aid Charity only 5% of the population have the skills to save a life.

It is calling for all primary school kids in Scotland to learn first aid skills and have already received more than 600 signatures backing their petition.

Tom Malcolm, from Grampian Training Services, said: "It's a life skill like learning to swim.

"If you think about it we've got kids in every community so if something happens and there is children around they can help too.

"This will train up the next generation and hopefully it will keep on going from there."

'It's a life skill like learning to swim.' Tom Malcolm, Grampian Training Services

Part of the proposal is to secure funding, Tom said that's currently the sticking point with many schools.

He added: "Schools would like to do it but it does come down to money. They'd bite your arm off if it was free.

"At the moment it's PTAs who fund it mostly or sometimes out of the school fund."

The first aid petition is set to be discussed at the Scottish Parliament later this year.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.