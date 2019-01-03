Boy, 13, goes missing on way to shopping centre with friend

Ryan Rotchford was thought to have been going to Braehead Shopping Centre in Glasgow.

Ryan Rotchford: Police are searching CCTV.

A 13-year-old boy has gone missing after travelling to a shopping centre with a friend.

Ryan Rotchford was thought to have been going to Braehead Shopping Centre in Glasgow but has not been seen since.

CCTV is being searched and police are speaking to his friends in a bid to find him.

The schoolboy, from Lochwinnoch in Renfrewshire, may have been on Church Street in Johnstone at 7pm on Wednesday.

He is white, around 5ft 6in and has fair hair.

When last seen, he was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms, a blue Lacoste tracksuit top and blue trainers.

Sergeant Kevin Carter said: "Officers are currently checking CCTV and making efforts to get in contact with his friends.

"It is unknown if he did attend Braehead Shopping Centre, however we would ask you to think back - you may have seen him.

"His tracksuit top is distinctive and may have stood out to you.

"Ryan knows the Johnstone area well and we do believe that he may have been here at around 7pm last night.

"Ryan, we would ask you to get in touch. Your family and friends are growing increasingly concerned for you and just want to make sure you are okay."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.