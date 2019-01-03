Pensioner's face held against wall while men robbed him

The 74-year-old man was walking along Templehill, Troon, when he was attacked by two men.

A pensioner was attacked and had his face held against a wall while two men robbed him.

The 74-year-old man was walking along Templehill, Troon, when two men approached him from behind, struck him and held his face against the wall while going through his pockets.

They left the elderly man with scrapes to his face and ran off with money.

Sergeant Jane Hogg said: "I am appealing to the public to ask anyone who either witnessed the event or has information about it to contact police.

"I would also ask motorists including taxi drivers to consider whether they were in the area at this time and ask that if they witnessed the event or have dash cam footage that they also contact us.

"Enquires are still ongoing and it is important that we do everything we can to catch the men responsible."

