Boy, 13, missing on way to shopping centre found safe
Ryan Rotchford went missing on Wednesday evening from his Renfrewshire home.
A teenager who went missing while travelling to a shopping centre has been found.
Ryan Rotchford was thought to have been travelling to Braehead Shopping Centre in Glasgow with a friend from his home in Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire on Wednesday evening.
On Thursday afternoon, Police said the 13-year-old had been traced safe and well.
It is understood he was found in the Johnstone area.
