Boy, 13, missing on way to shopping centre found safe

Ryan Rotchford went missing on Wednesday evening from his Renfrewshire home.

Found: Ryan Rotchford has been traced safe and well.

A teenager who went missing while travelling to a shopping centre has been found.

Ryan Rotchford was thought to have been travelling to Braehead Shopping Centre in Glasgow with a friend from his home in Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday afternoon, Police said the 13-year-old had been traced safe and well.

It is understood he was found in the Johnstone area.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.