Rangers fan hurled bottle at police during Villarreal game

Nicholas Walker admitted assaulting police officer Gary Montgomerie at Ibrox.

Rangers: Arrests were made during Europa League tie.

A Rangers fan launched a glass bottle that narrowly missed a police officer at the Europa League match against Villarreal.

Nicholas Walker admitted assaulting police officer Gary Montgomerie at the match on November 29 at Ibrox that ended goalless.

The 20-year-old was given a community payback order at Glasgow Sheriff Court with the condition he must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within three months.

While police were removing fellow fan Paul Cairney from the pitch, items were thrown by fans.

Walker, from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, was spotted on CCTV throwing the bottle.

He was stopped by police as he was leaving the stadium and admitted: "That was stupid."

The court heard he apologised for his actions.

Cairney, 26, previously pleaded guilty when he appeared from custody after the game.

He admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner at Ibrox, leaving his seat in the stand entering the pitch and breaching the peace.

Cairney, from Livingston, West Lothian, will be sentenced later this month.

