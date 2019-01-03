Search to find missing woman last seen five days ago

Amy Marie Turnbull, 21, was reported missing from her home in Barrhead, Glasgow.

Missing: Amy Marie Turnbull. Police Scotland/Google 2018

A search has been launched to find a Glasgow woman who was last seen five days ago.

Amy Marie Turnbull, 21, was reported missing from her Barrhead home after her family became concerned for her safety.

She was last spotted on Netherton Drive on Saturday.

She is described as 5ft 6in of slim build with very long brown hair and normally has on fake tan.

When last seen she was wearing a red jumper, black ribbed flare trousers, black and white Converse trainers and a blue denim jacket.

Sergeant Gordon Sweeney, from Giffnock Police Office, said: "Amy has not been seen by family since Saturday, although did make brief contact via telephone on Monday.

"Since then nobody has seen or heard from her.

"New Year is meant to be a joyful time for family and friends to spend together, however Amy's family are worried and just want her home.

"We believe she may be in the Govan, Clydebank or Penilee area of Glasgow and officers are out checking CCTV and speaking to those who know her to try and find her.

"We would urge anyone who has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts to get in contact with us.

"Amy, we would also ask you to get in touch with police, or go home to your family.

"We all just want to make sure you are safe and well."

