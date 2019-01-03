Appeal to identify man found dead at railway station 

Staff at Mount Florida station discovered the body of a man on Wednesday morning.

Appeal: Station staff found a body on Wednesday. Geograph by Peter Whatley / Cropped

Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who died after apparently being hit by a train.

Staff at Mount Florida station in Glasgow discovered a body on Wednesday morning.

British Transport Police (BTP) and paramedics were called to the station at around 11.30am, and the man, thought to be in his twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

BTP said its officers have carried out a number of inquiries, including fingerprint checks, but they have so far been unable to identify the man, who was last seen on CCTV near the station on Monday afternoon.

The man is described as sallow skinned, slim, with black cropped hair, stubble and a goatee beard.

He was wearing a red baseball cap, black jumper with a silver motif, blue jeans and black boots.

He also had tattoos on both arms, which are believed to be of "an Egyptian theme".

Detective Inspector Brian McAleese said: "We are urgently trying to identify this man so we can locate his family and provide them with any support they need."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.