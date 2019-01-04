Missing woman last seen five days ago found safe  

Amy Marie Turnbull, 21, was reported missing from her home in Barrhead, Glasgow.

Traced: Amy Marie Turnbull. Police Scotland/Google 2018

A Glasgow woman who had been missing for five days has been traced.

Amy Marie Turnbull, 21, was reported missing from her Barrhead home after her family became concerned for her safety.

She was last spotted on Netherton Drive on Saturday.

Police have now confirmed she was traced "safe and well" in Clydebank.

Officers thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.