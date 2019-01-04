Missing woman last seen five days ago found safe
Amy Marie Turnbull, 21, was reported missing from her home in Barrhead, Glasgow.
A Glasgow woman who had been missing for five days has been traced.
Amy Marie Turnbull, 21, was reported missing from her Barrhead home after her family became concerned for her safety.
She was last spotted on Netherton Drive on Saturday.
Police have now confirmed she was traced "safe and well" in Clydebank.
Officers thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
