Man struck by vehicle in New Year's Day hit-and-run

Hit-and-run: Westport in Tarbolton. Google 2018

A man was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day.

The 29-year-old was walking westbound along Westport in Tarbolton, South Ayrshire, when we was hit from behind by an unidentified vehicle at around 10.35pm.

The man was taken to Ayr Hospital and treated for a facial injury.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

Constable Mike Prout said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to us.

"There are a number of houses overlooking the area and we believe there were other people in the area at the time.

"We know that a taxi passed by shortly after the incident so we would appeal for the driver to come forward, you may have information that can help us.

"Anyone who has dash-cam footage from in and around Tarbolton may also be able to help us, if so we would urge you to get in contact."

