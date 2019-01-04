Police dogs join search for man after car found at forest

Major searches are being carried out to find Thomas Saunders from Edinburgh.

Police dogs and mountain rescue teams have been called to search for a missing man whose car was found abandoned.

Major searches are being carried out to find Thomas Saunders whose blue Volkswagen Golf GTI was discovered near a forestry track in Argartan, Argyll and Bute.

Coastguard, dog and mountain rescue teams have now all been called to find the 58-year-old from Edinburgh.

Mr Saunders is white, of a medium build and has green eyes and short white hair.

Officers previously released CCTV of him in Asda on Sandpiper Drive, Leith, on December 14.

Inspector Roddy MacNeil said: "We are keen to trace Thomas to ensure that he is safe and well and we are appealing for anyone who knows of Thomas or who thinks they have seen him to get in touch.

"We are grateful for the support of the specialist resources who are assisting with the search in the Ardgartan area and in particular I would like to thank rapid relief team who are providing invaluable support by way of refreshments for the teams conducting the search."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

