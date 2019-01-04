Cameron House owners set to restore hotel after fatal fire

  • STV
The owners' planning application to demolish and replace parts of the building has been approved.

Damage: Building was destroyed by flames. SWNS

The owners of the Cameron House Hotel are set to restore the building's facade and carry out other renovation works following a devastating fire which killed two guests.

Officials from the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority have approved the hotel owners' planning application to demolish and replace parts of the main building.

Planning officers said in a report that the park authority recognised the economic importance of the work to restore the five-star hotel.

Fire: Blaze ripped through hotel. STV

The fire, in December 2017, claimed the lives of guests Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson.

The building was handed back to its owners in July, but an investigation into the cause of the blaze is still continuing.

In his report on the application, planning officer Craig Jardine said: "The proposals, to carry out the façade retention, removal of internal walls, described temporary downtakings (and subsequent reinstatement) and installation of a new internal structure, are justified.

"The proposed new extensions and alterations are sympathetically designed and positioned.

"The proposals to reinstate the fire-damaged listed building and its use, for the benefit of the cultural heritage and for continued economic benefit, is supported as being in accordance with the historic environment aims, principles and policies set out in Scottish Planning Policy.

"(It is also in line with) Historic Environment Scotland Policy Statement, the National Park's first aim to conserve and enhance cultural heritage, National Park Partnership Plan outcomes and the relevant policies of the Local Development Plan."

Mr Jardine's report added that natural heritage and environmental factors had been mitigated as part of the plans and provided for in accordance with policies.

He also said: "The proposals accord with the relevant planning policy considerations, by presenting a suite of proposals that would reinstate and reuse an existing damaged building of recognised cultural importance and of value to the tourism economy, local employment and the National Park's visitor experience.

"The sustainable reuse and enhancement of the building and site is supported by Overarching Policy 1 and Visitor Experience Policies 1 and 2 of the Local Development Plan and the aims of the National Park.

"The contribution that this proposal makes to sense of place, cultural identity and economic growth is underpinned and supported by Scottish Planning Policy principles, the outcomes of the National Park Partnership Plan and the aims of the National Park.

"The proposed design of new extensions and alterations are considered to be of a high quality befitting the building's status and identity and will have a positive benefit."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.