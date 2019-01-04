Blaze breaks out at warehouse near Glasgow Central

A portable cabin near the railway bridge broke out in flames on Friday afternoon.

Fire: Appliances are on the scene.

A fire has broken out at a warehouse near Glasgow Central's train station bridge.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service were called out to the scene at 3.34pm on Friday on Commerce Street.

It is understood a fire has broken out in a portable cabin in the yard of the warehouse.

Three appliances remain at the scene of the incident and there have been no casualties.

The railway bridge has not been affected by the fire.

