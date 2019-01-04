Security guard robbed outside bank at shopping centre

The incident happened at the Royal Bank of Scotland on Duke Street in Glasgow.

Bank: Street cordoned off by police. (Picture by Colin Ross) Colin Ross

A security guard has been robbed outside a bank at a shopping centre.

The incident happened at the Royal Bank of Scotland on Duke Street in Glasgow's east end at 2.30pm on Friday.

Officers have cordoned off the street at the Forge Shopping Centre while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called at 2.30pm of reports of a man who had been robbed outside a bank on Duke Street.

"We are currently in attendance."

