Gang armed with golf clubs attack man on Hamilton street 

A 44-year-old man was left with serious injuries to his head and face after the assault.

Targeted: The man was attacked when he got out of his car.

A man has been left with serious injuries to his head and face after being attacked by a gang of men wielding golf clubs in Hamilton.

Detectives said a group of four of five youths launched the "extremely violent and targeted attack" at around 9.45pm on Thursday night as the 44-year-old man got out his Range Rover.

The armed gang, who are all described as white and between 18 and 25, assaulted the victim causing serious injuries to his head and face as well as significant bruising and swelling to his body.

The incident took place at the junction of Backmuir Road and Whistleberry Drive, and only ended when neighbours came to help the injured man - prompting the attackers to run.

The man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Police Scotland have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses and anyone who may be able to identify the culprits.

The first suspect is described as being white, slim with short fair hair and wearing a black hoodie.

The second is described as also being slim with short black hair and wearing a black zipped top.

A third suspect is of a medium build wearing a Nike hoodie with long dark hair flopped at the front.

Other suspects were all thought to be wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable John Law said: "This was an extremely violent and targeted attack on the victim and it is vital that anyone with information which could help us trace the abhorrent individuals responsible comes forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and either witnessed what happened or noticed a group of young men matching the above descriptions to please get in touch.

He added: "Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and I would urge anyone with concerns to approach the officers who will be happy to speak with them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambuslang CID on 101.

