G4S security guard robbed by two armed men outside bank

The two men threatened the guard with weapons and stole a cash box containing a five-figure sum.

Robbed: Security guard targeted outside bank.

A G4S security guard has been robbed of a five figure sum after being threatened by two men in a "terrifying and dangerous attack" outside a bank in Glasgow.

The 51-year-old guard was delivering money to the Royal Bank of Scotland on Duke Street when he was approached by the men at around 2.30pm on Friday.

They threatened him with weapons before making off with his cash box containing over £10,000.

The suspects made off in a small silver coloured vehicle which was set alight shortly after on Myreside Street, Glasgow.

Police are now appealing for information regarding the incident and have released a description of the two suspects.

Both men are described as white males and between 5ft8 and 5ft10 in height with slim builds.

The first man was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging trousers and a scarf covering his face while the second was wearing dark clothing and a dark hat.

Detective Sergeant Graham McCreadie at the Community Investigation Unit based at Helen Street, Govan said:

"This was a terrifying and dangerous attack which has left a man, who was only doing his job, traumatised. The suspects have then made off with a large sum of money and later set the car they made off in on fire.

"Following enquiries we know that from Myreside Street, they then got into a black coloured 4x4 vehicle.

"Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries, however we would ask that anyone who was near to the bank, anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles mentioned or anyone who has dash cam footage from that area to get in touch with police immediately."

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101.

