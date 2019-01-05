Police investigate online abuse of Old Firm referee

John Beaton refereed the match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox on December 29.

Beaton: Harassed after number leaked online. SNS

Police are investigating claims that referee John Beaton was targeted with threatening messages and phone-calls in the wake of last weekend's Old Firm clash.

Beaton was criticised for failing to punish Alfredo Morelos who appeared to kick-out at Celtic captain Scott Brown during the match witch finished 1-0 to Rangers.

And in a statement released on Friday Celtic called on the Fifa-listed referee to explain why he did not take action against the Colombian after his involvement in three incidents.

But Beaton has now been forced to contact Police Scotland after being harassed with dozens of threatening messages and calls after his mobile phone number was leaked on social media.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman has now confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

A statement given to STV News said: "We can confirm that a complaint has been made to police regarding texts and calls received by a 36 year-old man.

"Police enquiries are ongoing into this matter."

