Man arrested after pensioner 'robbed' in Morrisons car park

The incident is said to have happened at the store on Kirk Road in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.

Morrisons: Woman knocked to the ground. Google 2018

A man has been arrested after a pensioner was robbed in a Morrisons car park.

The incident is said to have happened at the store on Kirk Road in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, at 7pm on Wednesday.

A 74-year-old woman allegedly had her handbag stolen before being knocked to the ground.

Police have arrested a man, 42, in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.