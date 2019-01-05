Man threw 'firebomb' at house and tried to knife occupant

A man threw a flammable item into the garden before launching a blade attack in Paisley.

A man threw a makeshift firebomb at a house before attacking the occupant with a knife.

The incident happened on Anchor Wynd in Paisley, Renfrewshire, at 1am on Friday.

The 32-year-old victim suffered minor injuries and didn't require hospital treatment.

Chief inspector Simon Wright said the attack was "reckless and dangerous".

He said: "At around 1am on Friday, a 32-year-old man was assaulted by another male who was armed with a bladed weapon in Anchor Wynd, Paisley.

"The suspect threw a flammable item into the garden of the property prior to the attack, which we believe to have been targeted.

"The victim sustained soft tissue injuries as a result of the incident but did not require hospital treatment.

"This was a reckless and dangerous act and we are carrying out an extensive investigation, including door-to-door enquiries and a review of CCTV from the area, to apprehend the responsible individual.

"If you saw or heard this incident or have any information in relation to it then I would urge you to contact police immediately."

