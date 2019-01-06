Police close busy road after body found under bridge 

One lane of the M80 route between Glasgow and Stirling has been closed.

Road closed: Body found under bridge.

Police have closed part of a busy motorway after a body was found under a nearby bridge on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the area after the find was reported at 9.10am and closed off lane 1 of junction 2 north bound to carry out enquires.

The road, which is the main route between Glasgow and Stirling, will remain closed for several hours as investigations into the death continue.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "Police were called to reports of a body being found under a bridge near junction 2 of the M80 north bound.

"Officers are currently in attendance and restrictions are in place."

