Person struck by train as rail services cancelled

The incident happened between Kilwinning and Johnstone in Renfrewshire on Sunday night.

Trains: Services have been cancelled. SWNS

A person has been struck by a train, forcing rail services to be cancelled.

The incident happened between Kilwinning and Johnstone in Renfrewshire at 7.10pm on Sunday.

Services have been cancelled while emergency services deal with the alert.

Trains going to Glasgow Central from Ardrossan Harbour, Ayr and Largs have all been cancelled.

Replacement buses are being operated.

