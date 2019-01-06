Man injured after being stabbed during street fight

Emergency services were called to Drumry Road East in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

Drumchapel: Street cordoned off by police. Adam McMichael

A man has been stabbed in a street fight in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Drumry Road East in Drumchapel at 7.10pm on Sunday.

STV News understands a man suffered wounds following the incident.

Officers have cordoned off the area while investigations are being carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At about 7.10pm on Sunday, police were called to reports of a male having been injured during a disturbance on Drumry Road East, Glasgow.

"The man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, where his condition is as yet unknown.

"Officers are still at the scene and an investigation into the circumstances is under way."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.