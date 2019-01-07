Second security guard robbed outside Glasgow bank

The man was robbed outside a Clydesdale Bank in the east end of the city.

Robbery: Security guard targeted. Google

A security guard has been robbed outside a bank in Glasgow.

Police were called to the scene on Shettleston Road after receiving reports of the robbery at Clydesdale Bank at around 6.20pm on Sunday.

It is the second similar incident to take place in the east end of Glasgow in less than a week after a G4S security guard was robbed of a five-figure sum outside the Royal Bank of Scotland on Duke Street.

Two men threatened the guard with weapons before stealing the money and making off.

Police investigating the incident do not believe the incidents to be linked.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the incident.

She said: "Enquires are ongoing."