Teenager found dead after blaze rips through house

The 18-year-old woman died during a fire at a property on York Street, Ayr, on Sunday night.

Fire: Teenager died in blaze on York Street. Google 2019

A teenager has died after a blaze ripped through a house in Ayr.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at a property on York Street at around 8.30pm on Sunday night.

An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson: "At 8.30pm on Sunday we received reports of a fire at a property on York Street.

"A post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of her death.

"A 22-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Officers have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: "SFRS were alerted at 8.22pm to reports of a fire at a two-storey dwelling on York Street.

"Operations control immediately mobilised a number of fire engines and crews extinguished the fire. Two currently remain in attendance."

