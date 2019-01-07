Arrest made after man 'stabbed during street attack'

Emergency services were called to Drumry Road East in Drumchapel at 7.10pm on Sunday.

Drumchapel: Street cordoned off by police. Adam McMichael

An arrest has been made after man was allegedly stabbed in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Drumry Road East in Drumchapel at 7.10pm on Sunday.

A 20-year-old man was found injured and was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Officers cordoned off the area while investigations were carried out.

Police Scotland have now confirmed a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged serious assault.

A spokesperson said: "A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged serious assault on a 20-year-old man on Drumry Road East, Drumchapel.

"The injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following the incident.

"The 26-year-old is due to appear in court on Tuesday."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.