  • STV
  • MySTV

Ex-Celtic Boys’ Club chairman spared jail over child abuse

STV

Gerald King, 66, was convicted of sexually abusing five children while employed as a teacher.

Guilty: Former Celtic Boys' Club chairman Gerald King.
Guilty: Former Celtic Boys' Club chairman Gerald King. Spindrift

A former Celtic Boys' Club chairman convicted of sexually abusing four boys and a girl while he was employed as a teacher has been spared jail.

Gerald King, 66, taught and coached football at a primary school in the north of Glasgow during the 1980s.

One man, now 43, told how King exposed himself when he was getting changed before a football game and told prosecutor Adele Macdonald: "I was really embarrassed and uncomfortable."

He told the jury: "I felt as though it was something I couldn't escape from."

King's conviction last month came only weeks after Celtic Boys' Club founder Jim Torbett was jailed for a second time for abusing three boys.

A former manager of the boys' club, Frank Cairney, 83, was found guilty the following week at Hamilton Sheriff Court of abusing teenagers between 1965 and 1986.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1433779-former-celtic-boys-club-manager-frank-cairney-guilty-of-abuse/ | default

After his trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, King was convicted of five charges of using lewd and libidinous practices towards the five victims between August 1984 and April 1989.

He was also found guilty of taking indecent pictures of children in February 1987.

On Monday, King, who was also a coach at Celtic Boys' Club, was given a three-year probation order.

Sheriff Johanna Johnston QC said: "You were convicted by the jury of a number of sexual offences involving school pupils, you were their teacher at the time.

"The jury did, however, make a number of significant deletions to the charges.

"The charges we have before me for sentence are serious in nature and involve a breach of the trust that both pupils and society place on school teachers."

King will be supervised throughout his time on the order and must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work. He will also be on the Sex Offenders' Register for five years.

King's victims were between nine and 13-years-old at the time.

In evidence he admitted taking two pictures, one of four boys in a shower with no clothes on which was later printed in the school magazine with 'censored' over their private parts.

He also said he took a second picture of one of the boys with no clothes on, but claimed both were entirely innocent.

King denied all of the charges he faced.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1433901-whistleblower-accuses-celtic-of-failing-sex-abuse-victims/ | default

Another victim, now 41, described King stripping off in front of him before a football game.

Miss Macdonald asked: "How did you feel when you were standing there and he was in front of you in the same room naked?"

He answered: "Embarrassed."

Defence counsel Gavin Anderson said King lived "something of a solitary life" and that the deletions made by the jury were "material and significant".

He added that the offences were committed while King was a teacher and that he was now retired and deemed unsuitable to work with children.

King also worked at Torbett's company, the Trophy Centre, but previously denied being close to him.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1432524-verdict-in-jim-torbett-sexual-abuse-trial/ | default

During Torbett's trial he named King as one of the coaches at the boys' club.

The founder of the club was first put behind bars for two years in 1998 for abusing three former players.

Torbett was said to have been sacked from the club in 1974 when allegations surfaced against him, but was later welcomed back in 1980 until 1996.

Cairney, from Viewpark denied nine charges of historic sexual abuse but was convicted of abusing eight boys while running St Columba's Boys Guild in Viewpark, Lanarkshire, and the under-16s team at Celtic Boys' Club.

He is still to be sentenced.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.