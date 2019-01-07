  • STV
Armed robber foiled by teenage girl wielding metal pole

Catherine Anderson, 47, waved a bread knife at the shop assistant before attacking her sister.

Court: Anderson was jailed for two years (file pic).
Court: Anderson was jailed for two years (file pic). Stephen Sweeney

An armed robber who was thwarted by a teenage shop assistant has been jailed for two years.

Catherine Anderson, 47, waved a bread knife at the girl as she tried to steal money from the till of a shop in the southside of Glasgow in August 2018.

The 16-year-old shop worker was struggling with the would-be robber when her sister, 17, intervened.

Anderson then took hold of the sister and dragged her outside the shop by her hair.

The incident only came to an end when the 16-year-old girl hit Anderson in the head with a metal pole used to open the shop's shutters, after which the criminal fled the scene.

On Monday, Anderson, from Thornliebank in Glasgow, admitted assaulting the 16-year-old and attempting to rob her of cash at the shop, as well as assaulting the 17-year-old.

Sheriff Daniel Scullion jailed Anderson for two years, reduced from 32 months after she pleaded guilty, at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The court heard the girls have not returned to the shop since the incident and have suffered nightmares and flashbacks since.

Defence lawyer Jim Roberton said both girls had been lucky to escape without serious injury.

Anderson, a mother-of-three, is "disgusted and ashamed" of her behaviour, the court was told.

