Dashcam footage appeal as fears grow for missing man

Thomas Saunders' car was found abandoned near a forestry track in Ardgarten, Argyll.

Missing: Thomas Saunders disappeared before Christmas. Police Scotland

Officers searching for a man who went missing before Christmas believe dashcam footage could help track him down.

Thomas Saunders' blue Volkswagen Golf GTI, with the registration S274 0GB, was found abandoned near a forestry track in Ardgarten, Argyll.

It is believed the 58-year-old travelled to the area between December 16 and 28 last year.

He was captured on CCTV in Asda on Sandpiper Drive in Leith, Edinburgh, on Friday, December 14.

The last confirmed sighting of Mr Saunders, who lives in Edinburgh, was at the Premier Inn in Leith on Sunday, December 16, when he was seen driving from the hotel car park.

Since his disappearance, extensive searches have been carried out with help from mountain rescue teams, HM Coastguard and specialist search and dog units.

'If you know Thomas and have any knowledge where he is or may have been since he was last seen I would urge you to come forward' Chief inspector Douglas Wilson

Chief inspector Douglas Wilson said: "It is not unusual for Thomas not to be in touch regularly with his family or friends, however as each day passes without contact we are becoming increasingly concerned for his well-being.

"If you know Thomas and have any knowledge where he is or may have been since he was last seen I would urge you to come forward."

Those who were in Arrochar or the wider Argyll and Bute area at the time Mr Saunders went missing are also being urged to check their dashcams or GoPro-style cameras.

Recovered: Thomas Saunders' Volkswagen Golf GTI. Police Scotland

Chief inspector Wilson added: "If any drivers have dashcam footage or if there are walkers or cyclists who may have unknowingly captured Thomas on a GoPro-type camera I would urge them to check their device, and if there is anything that can help our inquiries, I'd be keen to hear from them.



"Extensive police enquiries have been ongoing, including searches by the force's marine unit and helicopter, and I am also grateful for the assistance of the Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team in our efforts to locate Thomas.

"Finally, I would say to Thomas himself that if he sees or hears our appeals please let us know you are safe."

Anyone with information should contact 101.

