Former soldier jailed for five years for raping woman

Patrick Curley attacked his victim at a house in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire in 2017.

Jailed: Patrick Curley. Spindrift

A former soldier who left a woman traumatised after raping her has been jailed for five years.

Patrick Curley attacked his victim at a house in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire in November 2017.

A jury heard how the woman was "very upset" when she later called a friend to reveal her ordeal

Curley denied the crime following a trial last month.

But, the 23 year-old was found guilty of rape and was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

It emerged Curley had previously been given a non harassment order following an offence involving another woman.

Lady Stacey told him: "The young woman has been left upset by all that happened.

"She is not able to live her life the way she had before. What you did has caused her to lose confidence and be nervous."

Curley will be monitored for a further two years on his release.

He was also placed on the sex offenders list.

