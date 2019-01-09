Pedestrianised cover 'to be installed over M8 in Glasgow'

'Roof garden cap' would be fitted at street level at Charing Cross under council plans.

A pedestrianised 'cover' would be installed over the M8 in Glasgow under new plans.

The proposals would see a "roof garden cap" fitted at street level over the busy motorway, which runs below the area between Mitchell Library and Sauchiehall Street, to reconnect the city centre to the West End.

The proposed development aims to make Charing Cross more pedestrian friendly and attractive to businesses.

Developers believe the plans will combat noise and pollution and introduce quality public space.

Glasgow City Council said it would shortly award a £250,000 contract for a design feasibility study into three innovative ideas.

Project one will aim to improve the pedestrian links between Sauchiehall Street, the Garnethill District and to parts of the city to the west of the M8 corridor.

The plan aims to "make the western and eastern parts of the street feel like parts of the same street once again, and generally to make walking and cycling between Sauchiehall Street, Woodlands Road, Renfrew Street, St George's Road, North Street and Newton Street as seamless and pleasant as possible".

Project two will physically bridge the gap over the M8 at Charing Cross with the provision of a cap or deck that forms a new public space with access from west to east.

Project three would see the area outside Mitchell Library redeveloped along with a walkway over the M8 to connect with Charing Cross railway station.

The existing east-west pedestrian links were described as "illegible, highly indirect, and of poor quality".

'Considering how we can best create a district that is healthy and sustainable, with inviting public spaces and a transport network that is easy to get around for everyone, will help to create a thriving city centre' Glasgow City Council spokesperson

A council spokesman said: "While the idea of a cap over the M8 is only one of the proposals now entering the feasibility study stage, it does reflect our ambitions and priorities in putting people at the centre of the regeneration of the city centre.

"Considering how we can best create a district that is healthy and sustainable, with inviting public spaces and a transport network that is easy to get around for everyone, will help to create a thriving city centre.

"The feasibility study will allow us to make an informed decision on the way forward for these proposals based on the costs and benefits, opportunities and challenges that face us as we look to develop the Charing Cross area."

