Man mowed down after shouting 'your houses are rubbish'

Darren Clark drove a Glasgow Housing Association van at Lewis McGhee in a hit-and-run.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5987485527001-van-16x9.jpg" />

A worker drove a Glasgow Housing Association van at a man who shouted "your houses are rubbish".

Darren Clark, 24, was captured on camera driving the vehicle at Lewis McGhee which saw him hit the bonnet and land on the ground in Maryhill, Glasgow.

Clark, who had his dad James in the van, then drove off from Carrbridge Drive in December 2017.

Mr McGhee was taken to hospital but refused treatment although returned when he was unwell and kept in for a few days.

Clark, from Knightswood, Glasgow, was traced back to the van captured on footage that was later given to the police.

He was initially charged with attempting to murder Mr McGhee but the charge was reduced.

He pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to assaulting Mr McGhee on December 2, 2017, to the danger of his life.

Sheriff Daniel Scullion told Clark "I am perfectly satisfied custody is plainly an appropriate disposal".

He said "in all the circumstances" he was persuaded to give him a community payback order as an alternative and acknowledged it was accepted by the court that Clark intervened when he saw his dad in an altercation.

Clark is to be supervised for 12 months and has been ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and pay the victim £500 compensation.

He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

Clark's dad, James, 50, was also charged with the assault but his not guilty plea was accepted by prosecutors.

Footage of the shocking incident emerged online and circulated on social media.

The court previously heard that some time after midday Mr McGhee was walking down the road and shouted "your houses are rubbish" at the Glasgow Housing Association van on the street.

He got into an argument with James Clark, who got out of the van, being driven by his son.

Clark then drew up beside his dad and Mr McGhee, who threw a punch at Mr Clark.

The court heard Clark then also go out the van and the three men tussled in the street, moving to the corner of the road.

Clark and his dad then got back into the van and reversed before he drove at Mr McGhee.

He was smacked by the van and landed on the bonnet before hitting the ground and the pair drove off.

The court was told initially that Clark worked for GHA, but defence lawyer Mark Allen said Clark was a City Building employee but work was contracted by GHA.

A woman in a flat overlooking the street captured the incident on her phone, that later emerged online and was given to the police.

Clark was tracked down through his work.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.