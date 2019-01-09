Murder accused 'found splattered in blood' in flat

Muhammed Rauf, Shahida Abid and Saima Hayat allegedly killed Haider Hayat in Glasgow.

Castlemilk: Man found dead in flat. Douglas Lindsay

A man accused of murder was found wearing heavily bloodstained clothing, a detective has told a trial.

Muhammed Rauf, 42, Shahida Abid, 33, and Saima Hayat, 33, deny murdering Haider Hayat by striking him on the head and body with a hammer and a knife in a flat on Raithburn Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow, during April last year.

They also deny attempting to defeat the ends of justice by washing bloodstained clothing and concocting a false story.

DC Gary Harrison told the High Court in Glasgow how he was informed of a major incident in Raithburn Road and arrived there around 6.30am.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard QC asked him: "Did you see Muhammed Rauf," and he replied: "Yes. He was in the flat and was brought out to the common close landing."

He said Rauf , who was wearing a T-shirt and jeans, was led out by officers.

DC Harrison added: "He was heavily bloodstained and had blood spatter in his arms.

"I arrested him on suspicion of murder at 6.39am on April 3, last year."

Mr Goddard asked: "Did he say anything when he was charged," and the officer replied: "He said 'no comment. I will speak to my lawyer'."

Constable Derek Niven told the court he briefly spoke to Hayat at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow where she had been taken along with a number of children.

They were transported there in ambulances after a 999 call was made from the house. When police arrived they found Mr Hayat dead.

PC Niven said that at the hospital Saima Hayat was hysterical.

Mr Goddard said: "You asked Saima Hayat what had happened and she said her ex-husband, two men and a woman had told her to tie up the children and her friend Shahida Abid or he would kill the kids.

"She said he tied her up afterwards. She also said she had been injected by him, is that correct," and constable Niven replied: "Yes."

He added: "I only stayed a few minutes. She was hysterical. She continually asked about the kids.

"I asked her to clarify and she said 'he injected me. I'm hazy.'"

The trial before judge Lady Rae continues.

