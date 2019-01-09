Footballer thanks man who tried to save father-in-law

Scotland international Paul Gallagher's father-in-law Jimmy Smith died on Wednesday.

Paul Gallagher: Father in law died on Wednesday. Creative Commons/ Wikipedia

A former Scotland international footballer has thanked a man who tried to save his father-in-law's life.

Jimmy Smith, father-in-law of Preston forward Paul Gallagher, died on Wednesday from multiple organ failure after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Mr Smith was saved when a bystander performed CPR on him after the cardiac arrest, but on Wednesday 34-year-old Gallagher, who was capped for Scotland as a teenager in 2004, confirmed via Twitter that Mr Smith had passed away.

He said: "It saddens us as a family to announce that after three days of fighting, showing huge strength and enormous courage our hero, our world Jimmy Smith passed away peacefully earlier this morning surrounded by his loving family.

"Unfortunately the cardiac arrest he suffered on Sunday then went on to trigger other issues resulting in multiple organ failure.

"He did regain consciousness on Sunday afternoon and he was made fully aware of what happened and was eternally grateful, we all are to Bob Attewell, who performed CPR before the paramedics and air ambulance arrived.

"Those three days gave us special time to speak with him, laugh, cry and say our goodbyes."

On Sunday Smith's heart "stopped for 20 minutes" after he collapsed at a petrol station in Lytham.

Gallagher still played in Preston's 3-1 home FA Cup defeat by Doncaster Rovers on Sunday afternoon and set up his side's only goal.

After finding out about the incident he appealed on social media to try and find and thank the man.

He later Tweeted: "Thanks for all the message I think we've found the gentleman that helped. Social media is powerful."

