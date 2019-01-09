  • STV
Clinical waste firm bosses urged to pay former staff

Around 350 workers at Healthcare Environmental Services have not been paid since November.

HES: Ceased trading following scandal.
HES: Ceased trading following scandal.

Hundreds of former employees of a firm which ceased trading after a clinical waste stockpiling controversy are calling on company bosses to "do the decent thing" and ensure they are paid.

Staff formerly employed by Healthcare Environmental Services (HES) said 350 people have not been paid since November 28, and many have had to turn to food banks after being made redundant in December.

HES was caught up in a clinical waste stockpiling controversy with the NHS last year, during which the company denied claims human body parts were among items caught up in a backlog at its sites.

HES was thought to have employed 150 people in Shotts, North Lanarkshire, and 350 elsewhere across the UK, and it previously had contracts with the NHS in both Scotland and England.

A group of former employees calling themselves Help Us Healthcare have now written to company chiefs Garry and Alison Pettigrew urging them to pay them what they are due.

They are also calling on HSBC to make a statement on its involvement in the finances of HES after claims the bank froze the firms accounts.

The former employees wrote: "Garry and Alison, as former employees of Healthcare Environmental Services we are collectively writing to appeal to you to take the morally right and legal action and pay us for the work we did on behalf of your business.

"Many of us have had to visit food banks over the festive period, and for many Christmas was cancelled.

"We understand that you are continuing your fight with the UK and Scottish governments and we wish you well, but there are 350 people throughout the UK with families and responsibilities who have not been paid since the 28th of November.

"We are also calling on the bank HSBC to make a public statement on the claims by HES that the reason we have not been paid is due to the bank freezing the HES accounts.

"Garry and Alison, we implore you to do the decent thing and pay your employees for the work they did on behalf of your company and allow us all to move forward with our lives."

The workers also voiced fears some employees may not be entitled to receive any redundancy payments as they have been informed the company is still active.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.