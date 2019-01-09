Students raise thousands for teenage nurse killed in fire

Natalie Merry, 18, died in the blaze that ripped through her home on York Street in Ayr.

Students have raised thousands of pounds for the family of a teenage nurse killed in a house fire.

The 18-year-old, who was a student nurse at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.20pm on Sunday.

Fellow students are now raising money to help the family of Natalie, with more than £3500 already gathered.

In a tribute on the fundraising page, her friends described the teenager as someone with the "world at her feet" who will be a "huge loss".

They said: "Natalie was only 18 and a student nurse starting out in her training with the world at her feet.

"The nursing students at UWS in Ayr would like to raise some funds to support Natalie's family at this awful time.

"Although no amount of money can bring Natalie back we are hoping that some of the financial burden can be lifted after the family have experienced such a huge loss.

"Please donate what you can and spare a thought for Natalie's family and friends."

