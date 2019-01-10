Man is arrested and charged in revenge porn case

Video allegedly posted without consent, has since been removed

Arrested: A man has been charged over the release of the explicit video. Pixabay

A man has been arrested and charged over the release of an explicit sex tape.

The x-rated video was posted online, but has since been removed. Police launched an investigation after the clip was reported as revenge porn.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the release of the clip, and will appear in court at a later date.

'It is important that people are mindful of what is posted and shared online and the impact it can have on both themselves and others' Sergeant Lynsey Thomson

Sergeant Lynsey Thomson said: "It is important that people are mindful of what is posted and shared online and the impact it can have on both themselves and others.

"Any reports of offences committed online will be thoroughly investigated and anyone found to be involved will be robustly dealt with."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.