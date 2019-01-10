  • STV
Pregnant teen who murdered boy at party jailed for life

The 17-year-old stabbed Connor Cowper, 18, in the neck at flat in Lanarkshire.

Police at the scene following the knife attack last April.
Police at the scene following the knife attack last April.

A pregnant teenager who flew into a murderous rage after being called "a stupid wee girl" at a party has been jailed for life.

The 17-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - stabbed Connor Cowper, 18, in the neck at a flat in Holytown, Lanarkshire, in April 2018.

During her trial, the High Court in Glasgow heard Mr Cowper "fancied" the girl - but she kissed another young man that night. Prosecutors said she "loved being the centre of attention" and was trying to play the two men off against each other.

But the girl, who is thought to be among Scotland's youngest female murderers, exploded when Mr Cowper called her a "stupid wee girl".

She grabbed a blade and attacked Mr Cowper before fleeing.

The girl, who was expelled from school when she 11, later said: "I want him to f*****g choke. I want him f*****g dead."

On Thursday at the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Arthurson ordered the girl to serve at least 16 years in custody.

'You are a highly dangerous and unstable individual. The attack on Connor was deliberate, brutal, entirely unprovoked and entirely murderous'
Judge Lord Arthurson

She was convicted last month and sentencing had been deferred for the court to obtain reports about her character.

Lord Arthurson was previously told by defence advocate Tony Graham QC that the girl had "acknowledged" her actions had caused "devastation" and had deprived Mr Cowper's family of their loved one.

But the judge said he had doubts about whether this was correct.

He added: "I have been told that not only do you feel regret but you also expressed empathy towards the victim.

"However, as the presiding judge at your trial I saw nothing of that. Your demeanour was flat and disinterested and you didn't give out any significant appearance of empathy.

"You are a highly dangerous and unstable individual. The attack on Connor was deliberate, brutal, entirely unprovoked and entirely murderous."

During proceedings last year, the girl denied murder. She claimed she stabbed Mr Cowper because she feared he was going to hit her.

She also claimed to have been affected by a previous abusive relationship at the time of the fatal assault.

The court heard how the girl had only known Mr Cowper through Facebook before the party. She told jurors that Mr Cowper was a "nice person".

But the court heard she left him to die while fellow party goers tried to save his life.

On Thursday, Mr Graham said that his client had understood the gravity of her actions.

He added: "She acknowledges that she has deprived a family of their loved one and she acknowledges that her actions led to the death of a young man who should be starting and celebrating a new year and many more of them.

"She has acknowledged that her actions has led to human devastation."

Mr Graham told Lord Arthurson that the killer will have minimal involvement in the upbringing of her child. She gave birth while on remand at Cornton Vale prison in Stirlingshire.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.