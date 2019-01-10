Dog walker slashed in 'violent' attack by man and woman

The serious assault happened on Peel View in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Clydebank: Man seriously injured. Google 2018

A dog walker has been slashed in a violent attack by a man and a woman.

The attack happened on Peel View in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

A 30-year-old man was walking his dog when he was slashed at 11.40pm on Tuesday.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A man who was one of the attackers is 6ft, of a medium build and was wearing a black jacket and dark trousers.

The other attacker, a woman, is 5ft 6in, stocky, has long blonde hair and was wearing a black padded jacket.

Constable Stuart Lindsay said: "This was an unprovoked, violent attack on an innocent man who was only out walking his dog.

"It is vital that these people are caught and brought to account for their actions and therefore I appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact police immediately.

"I'd also like to speak to anyone who may recognise the descriptions of the man and woman responsible for the assault or anyone who may have seen them hanging around the area."

