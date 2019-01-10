Two workers injured after falling off scaffolding

Emergency services called to Lanark High Street on Thursday morning.

Lanark: Road closed by emergency services. Benboee Dog Walking and Pet Services

Two workers have fallen off scaffolding while working in a high street.

Emergency services were called to Lanark High Street at 11.30am on Thursday.

The men were taken to Wishaw General Hospital following the incident.

Officers have closed the road while investigations are carried out.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call today at 11.30am to attend an incident on Lanark High Street.

"We dispatched a paramedic response unit and two ambulances to the scene.

"We transported two patients to Wishaw General Hospital."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.