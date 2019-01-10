Three badly injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lanarkshire
One woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after the crash.
Four people have been injured, three seriously, in a multi-vehicle crash on the A73 in South Lanarkshire.
Emergency services attended the collision near Thankerton at around 4.50pm on Wednesday where they found three women and a man with injuries.
The crash, involving two cars and a van, is being investigated by police.
A 62-year-old woman who was driving the van was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.
Her 21-year-old passenger was also taken to hospital where she remains, suffering from serious injuries.
The 23 year-old driver of the Ford Focus was taken by ambulance to hospital and is in a stable condition.
The 68-year-old driver of the Jeep was treated for minor injuries while the 70-year-old driver was uninjured in the smash.
Officers from the Road Policing Department have asked any witnesses to contact them on 101.