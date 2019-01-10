Three badly injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lanarkshire

One woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after the crash.

Four people have been injured, three seriously, in a multi-vehicle crash on the A73 in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services attended the collision near Thankerton at around 4.50pm on Wednesday where they found three women and a man with injuries.

The crash, involving two cars and a van, is being investigated by police.

A 62-year-old woman who was driving the van was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Her 21-year-old passenger was also taken to hospital where she remains, suffering from serious injuries.

The 23 year-old driver of the Ford Focus was taken by ambulance to hospital and is in a stable condition.

The 68-year-old driver of the Jeep was treated for minor injuries while the 70-year-old driver was uninjured in the smash.

Officers from the Road Policing Department have asked any witnesses to contact them on 101.